Building of Spanish Parliament Doused With Red Paint by Eco-Activists

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Activists from Futuro Vegetal environmental group doused the building of the Spanish lower house with red paint on Thursday to protest the trial of their 15 counterparts facing charges for holding a similar demonstration last year.

In April 2022, members of Rebelion Cientifica (Scientific Rebellion) climate group painted columns of the parliament's main facade with red paint in protest against the government's inactivity in the face of climate challenges. The paint used during the demonstration was a biodegradable liquid that could be simply washed off with water, activists said, adding that no damage had been done to the government building. However, the Spanish authorities still decided to arrest the protesters.

"The scientists, who are currently facing charges for their protest in front of the Congress (the lower chamber of the Spanish parliament), repeated the same action, making it clear that state repressions cannot stop us in the fight for our rights and freedoms.

They showed us an example of defiance, resistance and consistent struggle!" Futuro Vegetal wrote on Twitter.

The Spanish police have already arrested eight eco-activists during the new protest, the group said.

Europe has recently seen a surge in protests called by climate activists with a view to drawing public attention to the problem of climate change. In November 2022, two climate activists glued their hands to frames of paintings by Spanish artist Francisco Goya in the Prado Museum in Madrid. In January 2023, Futuro Vegetal members also glued themselves to microphones in a session hall of the parliament building in protest against subsidizing mass livestock farming. In March, Activists of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) green movement poured paint and water over the building of the German Transport Ministry in Berlin, demanding more decisive climate action from the government.