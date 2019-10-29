UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buildings On Fire In Chile's Capital Amid Protests, Hotel Evacuated - Fire Department

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:40 AM

Buildings on Fire in Chile's Capital Amid Protests, Hotel Evacuated - Fire Department

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Fires erupted at several locations in Santiago and a hotel in the Chilean capital was evacuated amid ongoing demonstrations, the Santiago Fire Department said.

"We have carried out a rapid evacuation of people from the hotel and nearby buildings. We have contained the fire [in Padre Alonso de Ovalle and Santa Rosa Ave.]," the Fire Department stated on its official Twitter account late on Monday.

In separate tweets, the department reported several other fires in central Santiago on Monday night.

The local La Tercera daily said that the Santa Rosa fire started on the first floor of a mall that was next to the evacuated hotel.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that a major demonstration took place in Plaza Italia in Santiago.

The Monday protests were staged despite the fact that Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers, earlier in the day.

A state of emergency was announced by Pinera on October 18, when protests against planned subway fare increases turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire to subway stations and buses.

The state of emergency ended at midnight on Sunday.

Related Topics

Fire Twitter Hotel Santa Rosa Ovalle Santiago October Sunday From

Recent Stories

4th International Parliament of Tolerance and Peac ..

4 hours ago

Japan to increase exports of authentic Japanese ri ..

4 hours ago

Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council meets Pope Franc ..

5 hours ago

SIAL Middle East to kick off December in Abu Dhab ..

5 hours ago

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.