Buildup of Foreign Military Forces in Persian Gulf Risks Igniting Armed Clashes - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The rapid buildup of foreign military forces in the Persian Gulf carries the risk of sparking an unwanted conflict, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday during a UN Security Council debate on the situation in the middle East.

"Against the backdrop of an ongoing exchange of recriminations, there is an increase in military presence, by states that are not part of the region, which creates risks of an armed clash," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia called on all parties to contribute to the de-escalation of the situation by resolving the existing differences through political and diplomatic efforts.

"It means rejection of ultimatums, sanctions and threats in the first place," the diplomat added.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretarya Jeremy Hunt proposed sending a European maritime security force to the region in response to Iran seizing a UK-flagged commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz last week.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. Most recently, on Friday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

Several other oil tankers have been attacked in the Hormuz since May. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.

On May 5, Washington began building up its military presence in the Persian Gulf as well. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and a destroyer were ordered to the region.