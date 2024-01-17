Bulgaria And N. Macedonia Battle To Claim Albanian Villagers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Pustec, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A census in Albania has opened up a new front in the long-running row between Balkan neighbours Bulgaria and North Macedonia.
Both claim Albania's dwindling Macedonian minority as their own.
The tug-of-war over identity is something of an unequal fight, say locals, with those who opt to become Bulgarian getting a prized EU passport.
Sofia and Skopje have been at loggerheads for decades over language, identity and history.
Bulgaria has blocked North Macedonia's path to EU membership while at the same time giving passports to some 90,000 Macedonians -- around one in 20 of the population -- since it joined the bloc.
The latest row centres on a group of dying Macedonian-speaking villages in one of the most beautiful corners of southeastern Albania on the shores of Lake Prespa, hard by the border with Greece and North Macedonia.
On Pustec's mostly empty streets, signs are written both in Albanian and Macedonian. But many homes and buildings are derelict, with cracked walls, peeling paint and broken windows.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
More Stories From World
-
Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures seven2 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan hails elections of Pakistani-origin mayor of a U.S. township2 minutes ago
-
Argentina's 'anarcho-capitalist' president descends on Davos2 minutes ago
-
New Zealand study to protect communities from wildfires2 minutes ago
-
Ghana launches strategic plan to eliminate malaria2 minutes ago
-
Niger's 'gateway to the desert' open again for migrants3 minutes ago
-
Moon age daydream: modern lunar exploration3 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares end down12 minutes ago
-
Comoros' president wins fourth 5-year term12 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin Port launches direct route for Chilean cherry imports13 minutes ago
-
Veteran Wozniacki says losing 'still sucks' after Australian Open exit23 minutes ago
-
China’s population falls for 2nd year in row32 minutes ago