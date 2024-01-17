Open Menu

Bulgaria And N. Macedonia Battle To Claim Albanian Villagers

Pustec, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A census in Albania has opened up a new front in the long-running row between Balkan neighbours Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Both claim Albania's dwindling Macedonian minority as their own.

The tug-of-war over identity is something of an unequal fight, say locals, with those who opt to become Bulgarian getting a prized EU passport.

Sofia and Skopje have been at loggerheads for decades over language, identity and history.

Bulgaria has blocked North Macedonia's path to EU membership while at the same time giving passports to some 90,000 Macedonians -- around one in 20 of the population -- since it joined the bloc.

The latest row centres on a group of dying Macedonian-speaking villages in one of the most beautiful corners of southeastern Albania on the shores of Lake Prespa, hard by the border with Greece and North Macedonia.

On Pustec's mostly empty streets, signs are written both in Albanian and Macedonian. But many homes and buildings are derelict, with cracked walls, peeling paint and broken windows.

