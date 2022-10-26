Bulgaria Approves Plan to Purchase 8 More F-16 Fighters From US - Reports

Bulgaria approved the purchase of eight more F-16 fighter jets in the United States, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Bulgaria approved the purchase of eight more F-16 fighter jets in the United States, media reported on Wednesday.

Bulgaria signed a contract with the US for the purchase of eight F-16 Block 70 fighters worth $1.26 billion, which went into effect in July 2019, with Sofia paying for the aircraft upfront. Under the deal, Bulgaria should have received the first fighter jets by mid-2023, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these deadlines were pushed back to 2025. In July 2022, Bulgaria received an offer from the US for the supply of eight more fighters of the same type. The deadline for responding to the offer was set to expire in November.

The Bulgarian government authorized the country's defense minister to sign a new contract after the National Assembly approves the draft law on investment expenditures, which includes the supply of aircraft, ammunition and spare components, as well as maintenance and training of Bulgarian pilots, Bulgarian National Television said.

According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the contract should be subject to subsequent ratification by the National Assembly.

Lockheed Martin, the F-16 manufacturer, says that the F-16 Block 70s are fourth generation fighters that feature technologies developed for the fifth generation, including a modernized cockpit with new safety features, and advanced weapons.