UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Approves Plan To Purchase 8 More F-16 Fighters From US - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Bulgaria Approves Plan to Purchase 8 More F-16 Fighters From US - Reports

Bulgaria approved the purchase of eight more F-16 fighter jets in the United States, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Bulgaria approved the purchase of eight more F-16 fighter jets in the United States, media reported on Wednesday.

Bulgaria signed a contract with the US for the purchase of eight F-16 Block 70 fighters worth $1.26 billion, which went into effect in July 2019, with Sofia paying for the aircraft upfront. Under the deal, Bulgaria should have received the first fighter jets by mid-2023, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these deadlines were pushed back to 2025. In July 2022, Bulgaria received an offer from the US for the supply of eight more fighters of the same type. The deadline for responding to the offer was set to expire in November.

The Bulgarian government authorized the country's defense minister to sign a new contract after the National Assembly approves the draft law on investment expenditures, which includes the supply of aircraft, ammunition and spare components, as well as maintenance and training of Bulgarian pilots, Bulgarian National Television said.

According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the contract should be subject to subsequent ratification by the National Assembly.

Lockheed Martin, the F-16 manufacturer, says that the F-16 Block 70s are fourth generation fighters that feature technologies developed for the fifth generation, including a modernized cockpit with new safety features, and advanced weapons.

Related Topics

National Assembly Sofia Same Bulgaria United States July November 2019 Media TV From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to disrupt development process by holdi ..

Imran Khan to disrupt development process by holding protests: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Higher education key to accelerated economic growt ..

Higher education key to accelerated economic growth, development: President

1 minute ago
 Mickelson says LIV 'not going away' as McIlroy fea ..

Mickelson says LIV 'not going away' as McIlroy fears 'irreparable' split

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian President Hosts Guinea-Bissau Leader in ..

Ukrainian President Hosts Guinea-Bissau Leader in Kiev

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court seeks Imran Khan's response in conte ..

Supreme Court seeks Imran Khan's response in contempt of court case

4 minutes ago
 Roof collapse kills two women, one infant in Karac ..

Roof collapse kills two women, one infant in Karachi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.