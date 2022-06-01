UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Bans Import, Breeding Of American Mink As Invasive Species - Environment Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 09:52 PM

The Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Water has banned the import and breeding of American mink as a species that threatens the country's biodiversity, Bulgarian Minister of Environment Borislav Sandov said on Wednesday

"The ban on the breeding and import of American minks is a fait accompli. I signed the final decree after a public discussion ...

These animals in Bulgaria represent an invasive species that causes serious damage to the local ecosystem," the minister said in a statement.

Sandov added that conditions at the only American mink breeding farm are unfavorable and escaped animals often ended up in the wild, causing harm to Bulgarian ecosystem.

The decree banning the importation of American mink will take effect as soon as it is published by the government.

