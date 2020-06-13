UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Boosts Fibank Capital To Safeguard Euro Bid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:54 AM

Bulgaria boosts Fibank capital to safeguard euro bid

Bulgaria said Friday it has intervened to cover a capital shortfall at the country's fifth largest First Investment Bank (Fibank) so as to safeguard its bid for eurozone membership

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):Bulgaria said Friday it has intervened to cover a capital shortfall at the country's fifth largest First Investment Bank (Fibank) so as to safeguard its bid for eurozone membership.

"This was the last requirement -- to guarantee the stability of this bank," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said after the government approved the intervention via the state-owned Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB).

Fibank's capital increase was the last requirement the country had to meet before getting the green light to join the European Union banking union and the two-year ERM-2 system to join the eurozone.

The government has said it would aim to do that as early as July.

In mid-May Fibank, the fifth largest bank in Bulgaria in terms of total assets, opened a subscription to sell 40 million new shares to raise up to 200 million leva (100 million euros), to cover a capital shortfall found by European Central Bank stress tests last year.

Lack of interest by investors threatened to scupper the issue before the BDB stepped in.

The government said Friday that the state-owned bank, which usually supports small enterprises and projects of national importance, will acquire up to 70 percent of the new shares.

Borisov said that it will aim to sell them back to the bank later at market price.

Before the new issue, two Bulgarian businessmen -- Tseko Minev and Ivaylo Mutafchiev -- held 42.5 percent of the bank each, with the remaining 15 percent floated on the Sofia stock exchange.

With the acquisition of 140 million leva's worth of shares, state-owned BDB will hold just under 19 percent in Fibank with other holdings adjusted accordingly.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Stock Exchange Threatened European Union Bank Sofia Price Bulgaria July Market Government Million

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

4 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.