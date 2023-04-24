MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova's statement concerning the euroskeptic Bulgarian party Revival is an attempt to meddle in Bulgaria's internal affairs, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

A Bulgarian journalist interviewed Mitrofanova shortly after the April 2 snap parliamentary elections and asked the Russian ambassador how she would have voted if she were a Bulgarian citizen. Mitrofanova said she would have voted either against all or for the Revival party, which she believes has an "absolutely pro-Bulgarian position.

" The interview was not published until April 20.

"In relation to the interview of the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria ... Ambassador Mitrofanova's statement on a domestic policy issue is inappropriate. The Bulgarian side considers the statement to be an attempt to interfere in Bulgaria's internal affairs and thus to contradict the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The Foreign Minister held a relevant talk with Ambassador Mitrofanova," the statement said.

The Revival won 14.15% of the vote to take the third place in the snap parliamentary elections.