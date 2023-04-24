UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Calls Russian Ambassador's Comment On Political Party 'Interference'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Bulgaria Calls Russian Ambassador's Comment on Political Party 'Interference'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova's statement concerning the euroskeptic Bulgarian party Revival is an attempt to meddle in Bulgaria's internal affairs, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

A Bulgarian journalist interviewed Mitrofanova shortly after the April 2 snap parliamentary elections and asked the Russian ambassador how she would have voted if she were a Bulgarian citizen. Mitrofanova said she would have voted either against all or for the Revival party, which she believes has an "absolutely pro-Bulgarian position.

" The interview was not published until April 20.

"In relation to the interview of the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria ... Ambassador Mitrofanova's statement on a domestic policy issue is inappropriate. The Bulgarian side considers the statement to be an attempt to interfere in Bulgaria's internal affairs and thus to contradict the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The Foreign Minister held a relevant talk with Ambassador Mitrofanova," the statement said.

The Revival won 14.15% of the vote to take the third place in the snap parliamentary elections.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vienna Bulgaria April All

Recent Stories

Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

1 minute ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

1 minute ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

2 minutes ago
 Star-studded line-up of international authors for ..

Star-studded line-up of international authors for Sharjah Children&#039;s Readin ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launches ‘Mariners&#039; Meet’ in ..

Dubai Police launches ‘Mariners&#039; Meet’ initiative to strengthen communi ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat to ..

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.