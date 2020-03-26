UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Changes Intercity Travel Rules Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:48 PM

Bulgaria Changes Intercity Travel Rules Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on Thursday changed the rules for traveling between cities in order to facilitate the passage of people through checkpoints in the country's regional centers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Sofia Globe news website reported, citing the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on Thursday changed the rules for traveling between cities in order to facilitate the passage of people through checkpoints in the country's regional centers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Sofia Globe news website reported, citing the Health Ministry.

People will be allowed to travel between cities if they have urgent reasons which are listed on the ministry's website, according to the news outlet.

At checkpoints, people will be required to present documents proving the necessity of their travels, while those who transport essential cargo, such as medicine and food, will only be required to present a note from their employers and their identification documents.

The measures will remain in force until further notice.

Related Topics

Sofia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The United States Stands With Pakistan Against Cor ..

24 seconds ago

This is not goodbye: Emirates ground crews give an ..

3 minutes ago

Protect sanitation workers from Coronavirus

14 minutes ago

Ulema to play vital role in fighting COVID-19: AJK ..

16 minutes ago

PM’s economic revival package lauded: Mian Zahid ..

30 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Chad an ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.