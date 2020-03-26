Bulgaria Changes Intercity Travel Rules Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on Thursday changed the rules for traveling between cities in order to facilitate the passage of people through checkpoints in the country's regional centers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Sofia Globe news website reported, citing the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on Thursday changed the rules for traveling between cities in order to facilitate the passage of people through checkpoints in the country's regional centers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Sofia Globe news website reported, citing the Health Ministry.

People will be allowed to travel between cities if they have urgent reasons which are listed on the ministry's website, according to the news outlet.

At checkpoints, people will be required to present documents proving the necessity of their travels, while those who transport essential cargo, such as medicine and food, will only be required to present a note from their employers and their identification documents.

The measures will remain in force until further notice.