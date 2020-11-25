UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Closes Restaurants, Schools To Fight Virus

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

Bulgaria closes restaurants, schools to fight virus

Bulgaria's government announced Wednesday a return to tougher restrictions, including the closure of restaurants and schools, in a bid to contain a surge in infections and deaths amid a second wave of coronavirus

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Bulgaria's government announced Wednesday a return to tougher restrictions, including the closure of restaurants and schools, in a bid to contain a surge in infections and deaths amid a second wave of coronavirus.

"New anti-epidemic measures are coming into force from November 27 until December 21," Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told a news conference after a government meeting early Wednesday.

Cafes and restaurants had remained open even as infection and death rates peaked over the past two weeks, but they will now close along with casinos, fitness studios and shopping centres.

Universities and schools will fully switch to distance learning and kindergartens will close.

Theatres will be allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity, while restaurants will only be able to sell takeaways.

Churches and other places of worship will however stay open.

Unlike during Bulgaria's tough spring lockdown, the government will not shut public parks and gardens or limit travel.

"We are not talking about confinement at home here, the aim is to limit the rate of infections and deaths," coronavirus taskforce chief Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said, adding that the new measures will hopefully show results after two to three weeks.

"This will allow more people to remain healthy until the vaccines come," he added.

Bulgaria's health system has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by a spiralling rise in the number of patients in need of hospital care amid severe shortages of medical staff and over 2,000 sick doctors and nurses.

Several cases of patients dying after having to wait for hours outside hospitals for admission have sparked renewed anger against the conservative cabinet of embattled Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Earlier this year he faced months of street protests where thousands pressed for his resignation.

Some 300 protesters gathered outside the government headquarters on Wednesday morning to protest against the restrictions and briefly clashed with police.

Business groups meanwhile have demanded financial aid for companies, warning that new closures would lead to bankruptcies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Lead Bulgaria November December From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian univer ..

4 minutes ago

UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence fi ..

15 minutes ago

Tadweer opens organic waste composting unit in Abu ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Government holds consultation meetings on futu ..

30 minutes ago

Wasim Akram to miss Galle Gladiators due to mother ..

34 minutes ago

Join nightlife photography contest by realme to wi ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.