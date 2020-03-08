Bulgaria Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Bulgaria confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, local media reported on Sunday, citing the national coronavirus task force.

According to the BTA news agency, a 75-years-old woman and a 27-years-old man have tested positive for the virus.

The task forces announced the first cases in the country on Sunday morning at an emergency news conference, the news agency reported. Both cases were registers in Northern Bulgaria ” in the cities of Pleven and Gabrovo.

The coronavirus has now spread to all the member states of the European Union.