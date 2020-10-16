Bulgaria Cuts Coronavirus Self-Isolation Regime From 14 to 10 Days

(@FahadShabbir)

The Bulgarian authorities have decided to reduce the duration of the mandatory stay-at-home regime for people testing positive for the COVID-19 disease from 14 to 10 days, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said on Friday

"Quarantine for detection of COVID-19 virus infection in Bulgaria will be reduced to 10 days," Borisov said, cited by the Radio Bulgaria broadcaster.

The prime minister welcomed the common strategy adopted by the EU for coordinated cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, particularly, in the field of travel within the bloc.

To date, Bulgaria has confirmed 27,507 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 944.