Bulgaria Declared Emergency Epidemiological Situation Until June 14 - National Radio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Bulgarian government declared an emergency epidemiological situation regime in the country amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

The regime will be in force in Bulgaria from May 14 to June 14.

It will replace the state of emergency, which was imposed on March 13 for one month, and then extended until May 13.

The new format became possible due to changes made to the law on healthcare.

As of May 13, a total of 2,069 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria, with 96 deaths.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global coronavirus case tally tops 4,343,000, with over 296,000 deaths and more than 1,547,000 recoveries.