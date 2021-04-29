Bulgaria Declares One Russian Diplomat Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Bulgaria has decided to expel one Russian diplomat and ask for assistance from Russian law enforcement agencies in the investigation into military depot blasts, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared another Russian diplomat persona non grata and appealed to the law enforcement agencies of Russia with a request to provide comprehensive assistance to the Bulgarian authorities in the investigation of the explosions in the Bulgarian arms depots, destruction of evidence in a fire and the poisoning of three Bulgarian citizens in order to establish the perpetrators and bring them to justice," the ministry said.