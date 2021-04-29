UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Declares One Russian Diplomat Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:59 PM

Bulgaria Declares One Russian Diplomat Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

Bulgaria has decided to expel one Russian diplomat and ask for assistance from Russian law enforcement agencies in the investigation into military depot blasts, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Bulgaria has decided to expel one Russian diplomat and ask for assistance from Russian law enforcement agencies in the investigation into military depot blasts, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared another Russian diplomat persona non grata and appealed to the law enforcement agencies of Russia with a request to provide comprehensive assistance to the Bulgarian authorities in the investigation of the explosions in the Bulgarian arms depots, destruction of evidence in a fire and the poisoning of three Bulgarian citizens in order to establish the perpetrators and bring them to justice," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Bulgaria From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

4 minutes ago

Three Tajik Citizens Hospitalized After Border Con ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Pledges to Respond to Sofia's Decision to E ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner announces introducing Cambridge Syste ..

4 minutes ago

IHC seeks ECP's comments on petition of special pe ..

4 minutes ago

Woman in German custody over killings at disabled ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.