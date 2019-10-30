UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Denies Visa To Russian Military Attache - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:07 PM

The Bulgarian authorities have refused to issue an entry visa to a military attache at the Russian embassy in Sofia, local news agency Focus reported on Wednesday, citing the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Bulgarian authorities have refused to issue an entry visa to a military attache at the Russian embassy in Sofia, local news agency Focus reported on Wednesday, citing the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

According to Focus, the diplomat who was denied entry to the country is still in Moscow.

The decision to deny entry was made on the recommendation of an unidentified agency, involved in coordinating the visa issuance and Moscow has been informed about this decision, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry clarified.

Your Thoughts and Comments

