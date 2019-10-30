Bulgaria Denies Visa to Russian Military Attache - Reports

The Bulgarian authorities have refused to issue an entry visa to a military attache at the Russian embassy in Sofia, local news agency Focus reported on Wednesday, citing the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry

According to Focus, the diplomat who was denied entry to the country is still in Moscow.

The decision to deny entry was made on the recommendation of an unidentified agency, involved in coordinating the visa issuance and Moscow has been informed about this decision, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry clarified.