Bulgaria Detains 2 Presidential Advisers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office detained two advisers to the country's president, Rumen Radev, in cases related to disclosure of state secrets and trading in influence, Sofia Globe news portal reported on Thursday, citing prosecutors.

The detainees are Iliya Milushev, the presidential adviser on security issues, and Plamen Uzunov, the adviser on legal issues and anti-corruption, the media said.

Milushev was taken into custody in connection with pre-trial proceedings involving disclosure of state secrets and following examination of his phone that turned out to contain information concerning the State Agency for Technical Operation.

The presidential adviser voluntarily handed over to prosecutors four documents illegally taken from the State Intelligence Agency and containing information that constituted a state secret. Milushev claims that he found the documents in his office, which is located in the presidential administration building.

Uzunov was detained near the city of Plovdiv as part of an investigation related to unlawful trading in influence. His office in the presidential administration building in Sofia was also searched and documents and materials from his computer were seized.