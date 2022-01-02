UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Detects First Cases Of Omicron

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Bulgaria Detects First Cases of Omicron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Bulgaria has recorded its first 12 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the country's chief health inspector, Angel Kunchev, said on Sunday as quoted by Radio Bulgaria.

"We expect that now the coronavirus will spread faster and the Omicron will prevail in the country, as we are already witnessing in many European countries," the official said.

Reportedly, seven of the infected with Omicron were not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

One of the infected had previously been abroad. All cases are mild.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to an exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite multiple travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Health experts from various countries say the Omicron variant is much more transmissible, but produces milder symptoms.

