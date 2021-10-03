Bulgaria Did Not Seek Russian Help With Probe Into Arms Depot Blasts - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The Russian embassy in Sofia was not contacted over Bulgaria's investigation into Russia's alleged role in arms depot blasts, the Russian ambassador told Sputnik.

Bulgaria expelled an aide to a Russian military attache in April after prosecutors charged six people over the explosions that took place in Bulgaria between 2011 and 2020.

"No, we have no such data. No one contacted us," Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova said in an interview after she was asked whether Bulgaria sought the embassy's help.