Bulgaria Eases COVID-19 Measures for Tourists at Ski Resorts - Ministry of Tourism

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Bulgaria has eased COVID-19 measures at ski resorts of the country ahead of the winter tourist season.

According to a document published by the Ministry of Tourism of Bulgaria, foreigners will be able to stay at hotels and use major infrastructure facilities at ski resorts without providing a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, a certificate of a previous coronavirus infection, or a negative PCR test.

However, to access restaurants, baths and other public places, tourists, except for minors under the age of 18, still have to provide such COVID-19 certificates.

In case a tourist gets infected with COVID-19, he will be isolated in a separate hotel room, but it will not lead to the introduction of quarantine in the entire hotel.

At the same time, all the main COVID-19 measures introduced in the country at the end of October, such as wearing masks indoors and maintaining a social distance of 1.5 meters (3.3 feet), will continue to be valid both for employees of the resorts and tourists.

The winter tourist season in Bulgaria will open on December 18.