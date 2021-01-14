UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Election Set For April 4

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:36 PM

Bulgaria election set for April 4

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev announced on Thursday that he has set an April 4 date for the country's next general election

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev announced on Thursday that he has set an April 4 date for the country's next general election.

A vehement critic of the outgoing cabinet of conservative Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Radev had initially said he preferred the first possible date, March 28.

But after a round of consultations with political parties he said Thursday the date had been pushed back a week to allow more time to prepare coronavirus safety measures.

"I signed a decree today for the organisation of parliamentary elections on April 4," Radev said in a televised address to the nation.

The European Union's poorest member state was rocked by months of anti-government street protests over the summer demanding the resignation of Borisov's cabinet.

The coronavirus epidemic however quelled the massive rallies and the three-time premier has clung on to power.

Borisov resigned before the end of each of his previous two terms in office. He has indicated he wants to remain politically active but won't seek a new four-year term as prime minister.

An Alpha Research poll in January showed Borisov's GERB party edging slightly ahead of the Socialist BSP, garnering 24.3 percent of the vote to BSP's 21.9.

Alpha Research warned that on current trends the next legislature would be highly fractured, containing up to six parties and making the formation of a stable government difficult.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote European Union January March April Government Cabinet Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone ..

4 minutes ago

Telegram Purges at Least 15 Channels With Extremis ..

1 minute ago

Nord Stream 2 Project Will Be Implemented Despite ..

1 minute ago

Kiev Says Meeting of Normandy 4 Political Advisers ..

1 minute ago

Dr. Fehmida chairs IPCC meeting

1 minute ago

Police Darbar held at Sargoda Police Lines

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.