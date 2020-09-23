Bulgaria Expels 2 Russian Diplomats on Suspicion of Espionage - Reports

Bulgaria is expelling two Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage, Reuters news agency said Wednesday, citing the country's Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Bulgaria is expelling two Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage, Reuters news agency said Wednesday, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

They reportedly have 72 hours to leave the country.

Earlier in the day, Bulgarian prosecutors said that two diplomats were involved in espionage looking for state secrets and transferring them to Moscow. According to prosecutors, the criminal cases against the two Russians were closed due to their diplomatic status.