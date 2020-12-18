Bulgaria expels another Russian diplomat for spying

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Bulgaria said Friday that another Russian diplomat would be expelled -- the latest in several such cases -- after prosecutors opened a probe against him for spying on US troops in the EU member state.

"The foreign ministry of the Republic of Bulgaria declared persona non grata a diplomat from the Russian embassy in Sofia and gave him 72 hours to leave the country due to activities incompatible with his diplomatic status," the foreign ministry said in a statement.