Bulgaria Expels Assistant to Russian Military Attache - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Bulgaria declared an assistant to a Russian military attache persona non grata, the Russian embassy in Sofia said on Thursday, adding that it has received a corresponding note.

"On April 29 of this year, the Russian Embassy in Sofia received a note from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry which informed about the announcement of the assistant to the military attache persona non grata," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page, adding that Moscow reserves a right to respond.