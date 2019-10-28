UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Expels Russian Diplomat Suspected Of Spying - Reports

Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

The Bulgarian authorities have expelled a Russian diplomat suspected of espionage, the local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Bulgarian authorities have expelled a Russian diplomat suspected of espionage, the local media reported on Monday.

According to the Focus news agency, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has demanded that Russia recall the diplomat following a statement by the country's prosecutor general saying that his office is terminating an investigation against a Russian citizen suspected of working for Russian intelligence services because of his diplomatic status.

The agency said that the Russian citizen had already left Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria declined to comment on expulsion of a Russian diplomat.

