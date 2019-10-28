Bulgaria Expels Russian Diplomat Suspected of Spying - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Bulgarian authorities have expelled a Russian diplomat suspected of espionage, the local media reported on Monday

According to the Focus news agency, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has demanded that Russia recall the diplomat following a statement by the country's prosecutor general saying that his office is terminating an investigation against a Russian citizen suspected of working for Russian intelligence services because of his diplomatic status.

The agency said that the Russian citizen had already left Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria declined to comment on expulsion of a Russian diplomat.