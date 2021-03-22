UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Expels Two Russian Diplomats Over Spy Network

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:12 PM

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats over spy network

Bulgaria said on Monday that two Russian diplomats were being expelled from the country, days after the latest in a string of Moscow-linked spy scandals was uncovered

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Bulgaria said on Monday that two Russian diplomats were being expelled from the country, days after the latest in a string of Moscow-linked spy scandals was uncovered.

"The Bulgarian foreign ministry has declared two Russian diplomats persona non grata and given them 72 hours to leave the country because of activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," a ministry statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Bulgaria From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Samia Hassan on takin ..

15 minutes ago

Huthis dismiss Saudi ceasefire offer as 'nothing n ..

2 minutes ago

EU must link FTA with India to Kashmiris rights: S ..

3 minutes ago

Construction of two major dams started under PM Im ..

3 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Pakistan Day with national ze ..

3 minutes ago

Top corporate executives welcome launch of industr ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.