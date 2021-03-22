Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats over spy network

Bulgaria said on Monday that two Russian diplomats were being expelled from the country, days after the latest in a string of Moscow-linked spy scandals was uncovered

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Bulgaria said on Monday that two Russian diplomats were being expelled from the country, days after the latest in a string of Moscow-linked spy scandals was uncovered.

"The Bulgarian foreign ministry has declared two Russian diplomats persona non grata and given them 72 hours to leave the country because of activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," a ministry statement said.