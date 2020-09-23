Bulgaria Extends COVID-19 Emergency Until November 30

Bulgaria has extended the coronavirus-related epidemiological emergency until November 30, the government's COVID-19 website reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Bulgaria has extended the coronavirus-related epidemiological emergency until November 30, the government's COVID-19 website reported on Wednesday.

The epidemiological emergency was first declared in Bulgaria in mid-May, replacing the state of emergency that had been in place since March 13.

According to the cabinet, the public health situation in the country and the world still remains "grave."

"The Council of Ministers adopted a resolution to extend the epidemiological emergency from October 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020," the authorities said.

The southeastern European country has so far confirmed 19,123 COVID-19 cases, including over 13,700 recoveries and 767 deaths.