UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Extends COVID-19 Emergency Until November 30

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:22 PM

Bulgaria Extends COVID-19 Emergency Until November 30

Bulgaria has extended the coronavirus-related epidemiological emergency until November 30, the government's COVID-19 website reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Bulgaria has extended the coronavirus-related epidemiological emergency until November 30, the government's COVID-19 website reported on Wednesday.

The epidemiological emergency was first declared in Bulgaria in mid-May, replacing the state of emergency that had been in place since March 13.

According to the cabinet, the public health situation in the country and the world still remains "grave."

"The Council of Ministers adopted a resolution to extend the epidemiological emergency from October 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020," the authorities said.

The southeastern European country has so far confirmed 19,123 COVID-19 cases, including over 13,700 recoveries and 767 deaths.

Related Topics

Resolution World Bulgaria March October November 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

11 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

27 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

39 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

49 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.