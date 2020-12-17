UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Extends Until January 31 Restrictive Measures to Curb Spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Bulgarian authorities have extended previously introduced COVID-19 restrictions until January 31, the press release published on Thursday on the website of the Bulgarian government said.

"Anti-epidemiological measures will be in effect until January 31, 2021," the release said.

According to the document, some changes will be made to the restrictive measures, including allowing pupils of grades 1-4 to attend school from January 4, and opening of nurseries and kindergartens.

Earlier in November, the Bulgarian authorities decided to extend the epidemiological emergency regime in the country until December 21, and introduced new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes at schools and universities, as well as cultural events were suspended. Since the introduction of the new restrictions, residents of Bulgaria can only visit grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, insurance agencies and financial services companies.

To date, Bulgaria has confirmed 184,287 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 6,005, according to the World Health Organization.

