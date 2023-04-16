UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Eyeing Temporary Ban On Ukraine's Grain Imports - Agriculture Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Bulgaria Eyeing Temporary Ban on Ukraine's Grain Imports - Agriculture Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Bulgaria is mulling the possibility of introducing a temporary ban on grain imports from Ukraine, following the lead of Poland and Hungary, Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine.

"Bulgarian interests must be safeguarded, particularly when two of the countries react in this way. If we do not react in a similar manner, the accumulation (of Ukrainian grain) on Bulgarian territory may become even bigger," Gechev was quoted as saying by the Bulgarian news Agency (BTA).

On Monday, Gechev is expected to receive reports on the legal grounds for the bans enacted in other countries, the BTA said. The following day, the agriculture minister is reportedly slated to discuss the situation with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations have been campaigning against the imported Ukrainian grain, primarily of poor quality, which was flooding the Polish market and damaging local production.

Related Topics

Ukraine Poor Agriculture Lead Bulgaria Poland Romania Slovakia Hungary February March May June Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Education discusses role of education ..

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable devel ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police links ballistic identification networ ..

Dubai Police links ballistic identification network with Interpol database

4 hours ago
 UAE is among largest international investors in Br ..

UAE is among largest international investors in Brazil: Chairman of UAE Chambers

4 hours ago
 ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of ..

ADCB, Al Hilal Bank sign partnership with Bank of London and the Middle East

5 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.