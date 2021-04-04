UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria Holding 'Most Expensive' Elections - Prime Minister

Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Bulgaria Holding 'Most Expensive' Elections - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The parliamentary elections that are underway in Bulgaria on Sunday are set to become the country's most expensive ones at roughly $90 million, according to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"Thanks to everyone who was involved in the preparation of elections. They've done a tremendous job ... These are the most expensive elections. They are likely to cost over BGN 150 million [$90.2 million]," Borissov said, as quoted by the Novinite newspaper.

The politician specified that voting machines alone had cost almost 50 million Bulgarian leva, noting that "this money could have been distributed among pensioners.

"

The prime minister, who has cast his ballot in his hometown of Bankya, wished everyone good luck.

"GERB ran the most tolerant campaign, we did not offend anyone, we received huge support from all my colleagues in Europe," he added.

The previous legislative elections in Bulgaria were held in March 2017. Borissov's pro-EU conservative GERB party secured a victory with 33.54 percent of the vote, followed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party with 27.93 percent.

