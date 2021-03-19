UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Holds Two Military Personnel On Suspicion Of Spying

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Bulgaria holds two military personnel on suspicion of spying

Two members of the Bulgarian armed forces have been held on suspicion of passing classified information to a foreign state, the defence ministry of the EU and NATO member announced on Friday

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Two members of the Bulgarian armed forces have been held on suspicion of passing classified information to a foreign state, the defence ministry of the EU and NATO member announced on Friday.

Late on Thursday Bulgarian media had reported the arrest of "persons suspected of spying for Russia".

One of those arrested had attempted to flee, according to television reports.

Russo-Bulgarian relations have been hit by several spy scandals in recent years.

Between October 2019 and the end of 2020, five Russian diplomats and a technical assistant at the Russian embassy were expelled from Bulgaria.

Investigators said they had cooperated with Bulgarians to get access to sensitive information.

The rows have soured relations between the two former allies, which had maintained their close cultural, historical and economic ties even after the fall of the communist regime in 1989.

vs/anb/jsk/kjl

Related Topics

NATO Russia Bulgaria October 2019 2020 Media TV From

Recent Stories

114,818 COVID-19 suspects visits 26 C,centres in ..

18 seconds ago

Crucial UN biodiversity summit set for October

20 seconds ago

EU broker says no deal between rival Georgian part ..

22 seconds ago

Denmark holds off on resuming AstraZeneca jab

23 seconds ago

200 killed, 40,000 displaced in DR Congo by ADF mi ..

26 seconds ago

Erdogan Believes Putin Provided 'Splendid' Respons ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.