Bulgaria Hopes To Export More Food To Russia -Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva

Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:44 PM

Bulgaria Hopes to Export More Food to Russia -Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Monday that her country had not yet reached its exporting potential and wanted to sell more food to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Monday that her country had not yet reached its exporting potential and wanted to sell more food to Russia.

"We have good trade. Russia is one of Bulgaria's important trading partners. I also believe that the potential, especially of Bulgarian exports to Russia, has not been fulfilled yet," she told reporters.

Zaharieva, who traveled to Moscow for talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said at the briefing that there was potential for more trade in food and technology between the two countries.

Bulgaria wishes to overcome last year's slowdown in bilateral trade, she added.

The top Bulgarian diplomat also thanked Lavrov for accepting her invitation to visit the southern European county next year and said she hoped that they would set a date for his trip soon.

