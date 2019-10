Bulgaria Hopes to Reverse Drop in Russian Tourist Numbers - Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva

(@FahadShabbir)

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said Monday she hoped more Russian tourists would come to her country in 2020 as it prepared to relax visa rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said Monday she hoped more Russian tourists would come to her country in 2020 as it prepared to relax visa rules.

The number of Russians traveling to Bulgaria in July dropped almost 16 percent from last year.

Bulgaria has been slower than its Balkan neighbors in relaxing entry rules.

"I do hope that this decrease in the number of Russian tourists will be reversed next year," Zaharieva told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

She said her country was taking measures to ease visa rules for Russians in line with EU regulations. It has already begun issuing multiple-entry visas to Russians who own property in Bulgaria.