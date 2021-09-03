Bulgaria Imposes New COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Slow Vaccination Pace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Bulgaria will introduce new restrictive measures for a period of two months starting September 7 due to low progress of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and a surge in cases, Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov said on Thursday.

"There is no room for panic and the spread of fears," Katsarov said, as quoted by the state-run Bulgarian National Radio, mentioning the "worrying" number of deaths from COVID-19, according to which "85% of the deceased are people over the age of 65."

From September 7 - October 31, Bulgaria will limit attendance in cinemas, theaters, concerts to 50% of seats.

Cafes, restaurants and other public catering places will be opened from 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., while no more than six people allowed to sit at the same table, the minister specified.

The government recommends arranging for remote work for 50% of employees, he said.

Schools will reopen on September 15 with in-person learning, the minister said, noting that the authorities may announce an unscheduled "flu vacation," if necessary.

Only about 16% of the Bulgarian population have so far undergone full vaccination against COVID-19. The country has registered over 457,000 coronavirus cases and more than 18,900 related deaths.