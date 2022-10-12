Bulgaria Imposes Visa Regime For Russians With Diplomatic Passports - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Bulgarian government has decided to impose a visa regime for holders of Russian diplomatic and service passports, the Bulgarian National Television reported on Wednesday.
Holders of valid diplomatic and service passports from Russia will no longer be allowed visa-free entry, exit, transit and temporary stay in Bulgaria.