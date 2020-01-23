UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Increases Efforts To Persuade Emigrants To Return To Country For Work - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:52 PM

Bulgaria Increases Efforts to Persuade Emigrants to Return to Country for Work - Reports

Bulgaria has decided to launch a special program to entice citizens with higher education that live abroad to return home, including by providing financial benefits, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Bulgaria has decided to launch a special program to entice citizens with higher education that live abroad to return home, including by providing financial benefits, media reported on Thursday.

The program is set to begin on April 1, with the biggest financial package for returnees reaching 1,200 levs ($680), the Sofia Globe news site reported, citing the Bulgarian Labor and Social Policy Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy Zornitsa Rusinova said that it was important that even small-sized companies outside the country's capital of Sofia benefit from the program, according to the media outlet.

The main requirements for applicants include relocation to Bulgaria for employment and that they lived in a foreign country for at least six months before that, the newspaper added.

Related Topics

Education Sofia Bulgaria SITE April Media From Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.