Bulgaria Increases Efforts to Persuade Emigrants to Return to Country for Work - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Bulgaria has decided to launch a special program to entice citizens with higher education that live abroad to return home, including by providing financial benefits, media reported on Thursday.

The program is set to begin on April 1, with the biggest financial package for returnees reaching 1,200 levs ($680), the Sofia Globe news site reported, citing the Bulgarian Labor and Social Policy Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy Zornitsa Rusinova said that it was important that even small-sized companies outside the country's capital of Sofia benefit from the program, according to the media outlet.

The main requirements for applicants include relocation to Bulgaria for employment and that they lived in a foreign country for at least six months before that, the newspaper added.