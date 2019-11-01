Bulgaria Lauds Moscow for Not Reciprocating Over Expulsion of Russian Diplomat - Reports

(@imziishan)

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov praised the Russian government for not retaliating against Sofia for expelling a Russian diplomat accused of spying, the Sofia Globe news site reported on Friday

Last week, the Bulgarian authorities launched an investigation into alleged espionage activities by one of the Russian diplomats stationed in the country, including an alleged attempt to recruit a Bulgarian special service chief. The diplomat, identified as a first secretary, was declared persona non grata and on October 30, he left the country with his family.

Borissov said in a tv interview that it was an honor that Moscow had not resorted to reciprocal measures, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin knew that the Bulgarian prime minister would not yield to pressure.

Apart from expelling the first secretary on Wednesday, Sofia also denied an entry visa to a military attache at the Russian embassy in Sofia.