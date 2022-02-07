Bulgaria May Revoke Citizenship of 'Golden Passport' Holders - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The Bulgarian Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into possible violations during naturalization of Russian and Chinese citizens in exchange for investments, a scheme known in Europe as "golden passports," the Bulgarian National Radio reported on Monday.

A proposal will be submitted for the Bulgarian president to cancel the citizenship in those cases where violations have been established, according to the report.

The investigation was requested by Bulgaria's Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

It will be conducted by the State Agency for National Security, the justice ministry, the interior ministry's migration directorate, and the InvestBulgaria agency, the report said.

Since 2013, Bulgaria has been granting its citizenship to foreigners who invest at least 1 million Bulgarian levs ($568,000) in its economy. Earlier in January, the Bulgarian justice ministry proposed canceling the golden passports program, saying the practice is ineffective.