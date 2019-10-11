Bulgaria Military Modernization Bolsters Strategic Ties With US - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Bulgaria's military modernization for strengthening the bilateral partnership with the United States as its strategic ally during a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, a readout of the session said.

"The Secretary and Prime Minister reaffirmed the strength of the US-Bulgaria strategic relationship and discussed ways to advance the partnership," the readout said on Thursday. "Secretary Pompeo applauded Bulgaria's commitment to military modernization, including the recent purchase of eight F-16s."

In addition, Pompeo and Borissov discussed the importance of energy diversification, as well as the need to counter malign influences in the Balkans and Black Sea region.