Bulgaria Mobilizes 700 Soldiers To Secure Borders Against Migrants - Defense Minister

Bulgaria will dispatch up to 700 soldiers to protect the borders with Greece and Turkey from illegal migrants, Defense Minister Georgi Panayotov said on Thursday

"The pressure on the Bulgarian border is increasing, which demands action by the government," Panayotov said, adding that "the border will be protected by the military.

The troops will provide assistance to gendarmes and the border police in case of need, including fortifications, evacuations and border surveillance, the minister said.

The country plans to send from 400-700 soldiers, including special forces, though the exact size of the contingent will depend on the situation on the ground, according to the statement.

Earlier in August, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that the spike in migrant arrivals at the country's borders after the crisis in Afghanistan required additional security arrangements.

