UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria MPs Open Way To Unblock N.Macedonia EU Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Bulgaria MPs open way to unblock N.Macedonia EU talks

Bulgaria's parliament on Friday approved lifting the country's veto on opening EU accession talks with North Macedonia, an issue high on the agenda of an EU summit wrapping up in Brussels

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Bulgaria's parliament on Friday approved lifting the country's veto on opening EU accession talks with North Macedonia, an issue high on the agenda of an EU summit wrapping up in Brussels.

The proposal, backed by 170 lawmakers in the 240-seat parliament, paves the way for the Bulgarian government to unblock the start of negotiations in exchange for EU guarantees that North Macedonia will meet Bulgaria's demands on long-running historical and linguistic disputes.

The decision says that North Macedonia must include Bulgarians in its constitution "on an equal footing with other peoples" and "effectively implement" a treaty of friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation it signed with Bulgaria in 2017 that pushed for ending discrimination and hate speech.

"Bulgaria's parliament took a historic decision today giving a green light to the French proposal for the EU accession of North Macedonia. The integration of the Western Balkans is in the strategic interest of EU," Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov tweeted from Brussels where he is attending the EU summit with the Western Balkans.

"Now is the time for the government of North Macedonia to lead its nation. It depends on them right now to say that they want to be part of the EU and that they are ready to undertake the steps for this to become reality," he later told journalists.

Petkov has earlier said that his government could approve a lifting of the veto "as quickly as possible" after the parliamentary vote.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Parliament Vote Brussels Lead Bulgaria Macedonia 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo e ..

US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo event, not on team event startl ..

1 minute ago
 KMU to establish Off-Shore Campus at Kabul

KMU to establish Off-Shore Campus at Kabul

1 minute ago
 PM paying special attention to Balochistan's devel ..

PM paying special attention to Balochistan's development: Bizenjo

34 minutes ago
 PPP to win LB election of Quetta, Lasbela by takin ..

PPP to win LB election of Quetta, Lasbela by taking full part: Tareen

34 minutes ago
 Sec Health South visits DHQ hospital Bahawalnagar, ..

Sec Health South visits DHQ hospital Bahawalnagar, reviews service delivery

34 minutes ago
 DCs directed to ensure 100% target of COVID-19 vac ..

DCs directed to ensure 100% target of COVID-19 vaccination

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.