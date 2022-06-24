Bulgaria MPs open way to unblock N.Macedonia EU talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Bulgaria's parliament on Friday approved lifting the country's veto on opening EU accession talks with North Macedonia, an issue high on the agenda of an EU summit wrapping up in Brussels

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Bulgaria's parliament on Friday approved lifting the country's veto on opening EU accession talks with North Macedonia, an issue high on the agenda of an EU summit wrapping up in Brussels.

The proposal, backed by 170 lawmakers in the 240-seat parliament, paves the way for the Bulgarian government to unblock the start of negotiations in exchange for EU guarantees that North Macedonia will meet Bulgaria's demands on long-running historical and linguistic disputes.

The decision says that North Macedonia must include Bulgarians in its constitution "on an equal footing with other peoples" and "effectively implement" a treaty of friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation it signed with Bulgaria in 2017 that pushed for ending discrimination and hate speech.

"Bulgaria's parliament took a historic decision today giving a green light to the French proposal for the EU accession of North Macedonia. The integration of the Western Balkans is in the strategic interest of EU," Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov tweeted from Brussels where he is attending the EU summit with the Western Balkans.

"Now is the time for the government of North Macedonia to lead its nation. It depends on them right now to say that they want to be part of the EU and that they are ready to undertake the steps for this to become reality," he later told journalists.

Petkov has earlier said that his government could approve a lifting of the veto "as quickly as possible" after the parliamentary vote.