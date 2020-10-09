UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria, N. Macedonia Set 1-month Deadline To Resolve Disputes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:25 PM

Bulgaria and North Macedonia on Friday set themselves a one-month deadline to fix their historical disputes that risk derailing the latter's entry into the European Union

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Bulgaria and North Macedonia on Friday set themselves a one-month deadline to fix their historical disputes that risk derailing the latter's entry into the European Union.

North Macedonia was given the green light to start accession talks with Brussels in March, but Bulgaria has threatened to block the move over a number of long-simmering disagreements.

Sofia disputes the origin of the Macedonian language, calling it a Bulgarian dialect.

Both countries also lay claim to certain historical events and figures, mainly from the Ottoman era.

But following a meeting between Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, it was agreed to find a compromise before a November 10 summit between the EU and Western Balkans in Sofia.

"A latent animosity, inherited from the past, must be overcome," said Osmani.

"Bulgaria recognises the contemporary political reality. North Macedonia should recognise historical reality," said Borisov.

The two countries signed a landmark "friendship treaty" in 2017 establishing a joint commission, consisting mainly of historians, to find a solution. They will meet next week after a year-long pause.

EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi called on Wednesday for the two countries to find a solution.

"It is in the interest of both Bulgaria and North Macedonia to find a solution for the issues that arouse misunderstandings. Without clearing them it will be very difficult to go forward," he said in Skopje.

The country added "North" to its name last year, ending a decades-long dispute with Greece which has its own Macedonian region, allowing it entry into NATO and a possible opening to the EU.

