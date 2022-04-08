Bulgaria Not Expelling Russian Ambassador - Prime Minister Kiril Petkov

(@FahadShabbir)

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday that his country will not expel Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova as this step may result in full severance of diplomatic relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday that his country will not expel Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova as this step may result in full severance of diplomatic relations.

The government has said it is discussing proposal of lawmakers to expel the ambassador.

"But if we make this step, it will mean full severance of relations, and we believe, it makes much more sense if such a decision is made on the EU level," Petkov told reporters.