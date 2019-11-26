Bulgaria Offers to Host NATO Black Sea Coordination Center in Varna

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Bulgaria offered to host a coordination center for NATO maritime presence in the Black Sea, the joint statement on US-Bulgaria strategic partnership said.

"Viewing with concern the security situation in the Black Sea, the United States welcomes Bulgaria's offer to provide a maritime coordination function at Varna in support of NATO's Tailored Forward Presence initiative," the statement said on Monday after US President Donald Trump and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met in Washington.

Both countries also called for bolstering Bulgaria's own maritime operations capabilities and agreed to convene a high-level strategic dialogue to discuss matter of defense cooperation, according to the joint statement.