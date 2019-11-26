UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgaria Offers To Host NATO Black Sea Coordination Center In Varna

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

Bulgaria Offers to Host NATO Black Sea Coordination Center in Varna

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Bulgaria offered to host a coordination center for NATO maritime presence in the Black Sea, the joint statement on US-Bulgaria strategic partnership said.

"Viewing with concern the security situation in the Black Sea, the United States welcomes Bulgaria's offer to provide a maritime coordination function at Varna in support of NATO's Tailored Forward Presence initiative," the statement said on Monday after US President Donald Trump and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met in Washington.

Both countries also called for bolstering Bulgaria's own maritime operations capabilities and agreed to convene a high-level strategic dialogue to discuss matter of defense cooperation, according to the joint statement.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Washington Trump Varna Bulgaria United States

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

3 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

3 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

3 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

4 hours ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.