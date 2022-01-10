The Bulgarian government does not have an official position regarding the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border yet, but Sofia is opposed to military escalation in the region, Bulgarian Defense Minister Stefan Yanev said on Monday

On December 21, Yanev said there is no need to deploy additional NATO forces in Bulgaria, as it might cause further tension in the region. The next day, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said the defense minister's remarks did not reflect the official position of Sofia and were his personal opinion.

"We consider it counterproductive at this stage to escalate military activities on NATO's eastern flank before all other diplomatic means are used to de-escalate tensions," Yanev responded to lawmakers' request, as quoted by Bulgarian news outlet DarikNews.

The defense minister also said that the government has not arrived at a "national position" regarding the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border, as NATO is still discussing options of responding to the growing military tension.

In late December, Germany's Spiegel reported, citing its own data, that NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, US General Tod Wolters, suggested that two military contingents with up to 1,500 soldiers should be formed in Bulgaria and Romania as part of the alliance's enhanced Forward Presence program. The proposal was reportedly made at a secret virtual meeting with defense ministers of allied countries.

Western countries have accused Russia of allegedly deploying its troops near the Ukrainian border in recent months, which Kiev sees as preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied all accusations and said that it does not intend to invade any country.