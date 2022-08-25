Bulgaria Opposes Blanket EU Ban on Russian Travelers - Reports

Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Kostadin Kodzhabashev said Thursday that the eastern European member of the EU would not back an EU-wide ban on issuing visas to Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Kostadin Kodzhabashev said Thursday that the eastern European member of the EU would not back an EU-wide ban on issuing visas to Russians.

EU foreign ministers will meet in Prague on August 31 to discuss a new package of sanctions against Russia amid calls from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia and Finland to ban Russians from traveling to the EU's borderless Schengen area.

The diplomat told reporters at a briefing that Bulgaria supported the proposal of the EU Council's Czech presidency to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia but it would not back a complete ban on Russian travelers, according to Sofia Globe.

Germany, Greece and Cyprus have vocally opposed the ban, advocated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. EU foreign policy chief said on Monday that forbidding entry to all Russians was "not a good idea."