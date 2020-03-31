Bulgaria Orders Citizens to Wear Medical Masks in Public Places - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Bulgarian citizens will now have to have medical masks on when leaving home in line with the government's order that seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) said.

The order, signed by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on Monday, obligates people to wear masks when visiting both open and closed public spaces. According to the BNR, the observance of the new requirement across the nation will be controlled by local authorities.

On March 13, Bulgaria declared a state of emergency over COVID-19.

To date, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 359 with eight fatalities, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.