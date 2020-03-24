Bulgaria Orthodox Church tells believers to pray at home

Bulgaria's Christian Orthodox Church has urged believers to observe confinement measures and pray at home to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus after reports of communion-giving from the same spoon sparked angry comments

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Bulgaria's Christian Orthodox Church has urged believers to observe confinement measures and pray at home to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus after reports of communion-giving from the same spoon sparked angry comments.

"All of us are summoned to be responsible for our close ones, our nation and our country," Orthodox Patriarch Neophyte said in a televised address late Monday.

As church bells rang across the country, he called on believers to "conform our everyday life to all the requirements of the state of emergency... remaining in our homes, before the home icon".

Bulgaria is predominantly Christian Orthodox, and churches have remained open despite nationwide confinement measures in force since mid-March that saw non-essential shops, restaurants, schools and even public gardens close.

Believers are asked to keep their distance, and church floors, benches and icons have been regularly disinfected as Sunday mass is also broadcast live on television for anyone, who wants to follow from home.

Church authorities have, however, been reluctant to ban the faithful from kissing the icons and communion giving has continued with all believers receiving it from the same chalice and spoon, sparking angry comments on the social and traditional media.

Neophyte has defended communion giving, saying in an earlier instruction that still remains in force that "the sacred mysteries cannot be a vehicle of contagion or whatever illness, they are a cure for (achieving) physical and mental health".

Bulgaria with seven million people has so far registered 202 infections, including three deaths, from the new coronavirus.

In Romania, meanwhile, masses are transmitted online and believers are encouraged to pray at home.

Churches remain open for baptisms and weddings, though a maximum of eight people can attend.

Priests -- wearing masks and gloves -- can visit homes for communion and confession, according to a statement by the Orthodox Church.

They will also disinfect objects of worship before and after each visit, it added.

Around 86 percent of Romania's 19.4 million people belong to the Orthodox Church. The country has so far reported 762 cases of the new coronavirus with eight deaths.