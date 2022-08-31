Bulgaria Planning to Join Eurozone on January 1, 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

Bulgaria intends to join the euro area effective January 1, 2024, abandoning its national currency, the Bulgarian lev, Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management Atanas Pekanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Bulgaria intends to join the euro area effective January 1, 2024, abandoning its national currency, the Bulgarian lev, Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management Atanas Pekanov said on Wednesday.

Pekanov told a cabinet briefing that seven working groups would ensure smooth transition from the lev to the euro, a move intended to protect customers.

"We have adopted legislative changes regarding the Coordination Council for Bulgaria's preparation for euro area membership. We seek to continue the initiated processes without any delays so that we will join the euro area on 1 January 2024," Pekanov was quoted as saying by the BNT broadcaster.

According to the senior official, the authorities are currently preparing a bill for the adoption of the euro as the country's new legal tender.

A total of 19 European countries comprise the Currency bloc, with Croatia expected to join soon.