UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Planning To Join Eurozone On January 1, 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Bulgaria Planning to Join Eurozone on January 1, 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

Bulgaria intends to join the euro area effective January 1, 2024, abandoning its national currency, the Bulgarian lev, Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management Atanas Pekanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Bulgaria intends to join the euro area effective January 1, 2024, abandoning its national currency, the Bulgarian lev, Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management Atanas Pekanov said on Wednesday.

Pekanov told a cabinet briefing that seven working groups would ensure smooth transition from the lev to the euro, a move intended to protect customers.

"We have adopted legislative changes regarding the Coordination Council for Bulgaria's preparation for euro area membership. We seek to continue the initiated processes without any delays so that we will join the euro area on 1 January 2024," Pekanov was quoted as saying by the BNT broadcaster.

According to the senior official, the authorities are currently preparing a bill for the adoption of the euro as the country's new legal tender.

A total of 19 European countries comprise the Currency bloc, with Croatia expected to join soon.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bulgaria Croatia Euro January From Cabinet

Recent Stories

PRC Sindh accelerates flood relief operation

PRC Sindh accelerates flood relief operation

30 seconds ago
 Two murderers awarded death penalty

Two murderers awarded death penalty

32 seconds ago
 Pak Navy extends flood relief activities in differ ..

Pak Navy extends flood relief activities in different areas

33 seconds ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukraine Lost Over 1, ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukraine Lost Over 1,700 Soldiers in 2 Days of Coun ..

35 seconds ago
 US Life Expectancy Falls Further by Almost a Year ..

US Life Expectancy Falls Further by Almost a Year to 76.1 Due to COVID-19 - CDC

2 minutes ago
 Borrell Hopes That Agreement on JCPOA Revival Will ..

Borrell Hopes That Agreement on JCPOA Revival Will be Reached Soon

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.