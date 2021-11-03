UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria Plans To Abandon Coal By 2040 - Prime Minister

Wed 03rd November 2021

Bulgaria Plans to Abandon Coal by 2040 - Prime Minister

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Bulgaria is working to fulfill its obligations under the Paris Agreement and intends to completely abandon the use of coal by 2040, Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said on Tuesday.

Bulgaria remains committed to fulfilling all the commitments under the 2015 Paris deal jointly with other EU member states, including the 2050 climate neutrality goal and the 55% greenhouse emission reduction by the end of the decade, the prime minister said.

"At a national level, we have developed an entirely new set of measures in our recovery resilience plan.

It will become a new roadmap for the decarbonization of the Bulgarian industry and for reaching economic growth in a sustainable and preserved environment, which includes phasing out of coal use by 2038-2040," Yanev said at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

The COP26 summit, held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, aims to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

