Bulgaria Plans To Finish TurkStream Extension By End Of Year - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Bulgaria Plans to Finish TurkStream Extension by End of Year - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said Monday that the Balkan Stream natural gas pipeline, an extension of the Russian-Turkish TurkStream, will likely be completed by the end of the year.

Bulgaria's 474 kilometer (295 mile) pipeline will carry Russian gas via Turkey to Serbia and Hungary.

Deliveries to Turkey from Russia began in January.

Borissov inspected the Bulgarian construction site with visiting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the Bulgarian national television reported.

Construction has continued despite the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister added. He said 280 kilometers of pipes had already been laid. The pipeline is expected to be joined to the Serbian link in near future.

